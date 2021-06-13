Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
rubble
pot
dutch oven
flagstone
Related collections
Summer
1,356 photos
· Curated by karen hernandez
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
School Aesthetic
115 photos
· Curated by Hannah Mosbacker
school
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pacific Northwest
77 photos
· Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor