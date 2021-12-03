Go to CHUTTERSNAP's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

ornament
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Holiday Backgrounds
Love Images
gift
season
HD Snow Wallpapers
festive
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Christmas Tree Images
Free images

Related collections

Houseplant heaven
632 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant
100
96 photos · Curated by Monique Haen
100
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking