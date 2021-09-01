Go to Vita Maksymets's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and brown mountain beside lake
green and brown mountain beside lake
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ozero Nesamovyte, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukraine
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Foggy afternoon near the Nesamovyte lake, the Carpathians.

Related collections

Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos · Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new
Still Life
75 photos · Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
Cameragraph
63 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking