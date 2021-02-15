Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Radu
@raduandb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
wild duck near the lake
Related tags
Nature Images
ducks
wild life
lake
outdoor
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfowl
outdoors
land
ground
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
duck
mallard
beak
goose
HD Teal Wallpapers
flock
Public domain images
Related collections
Winter
278 photos
· Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #166: Adobe Spark
9 photos
· Curated by Adobe Spark
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Different Perspective
46 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images