I've been trying to find new ways to push the limits of my camera in creative ways. By combining: night shoots, long-exposure & panorama photos, you can get some results that look like you shoot on a medium format camera. The settings I used for the first two photos were roughly about the same 1.63sec | f/10 | iso100. I have to explain this really quick. This is why investing in a good tripod is the most important thing you can do as a photographer.