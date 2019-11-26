Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mark Neal
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of monstera leaves
Related collections
wallpaper
15 photos
· Curated by Anna Gaudêncio
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
hogar .y. naturaleza
138 photos
· Curated by carly n.
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
GREEN
29 photos
· Curated by Eyshila Roper
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Related tags
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
bush
outdoors
Nature Images
rainforest
land
conifer
blossom
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
Jungle Backgrounds
fern
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free stock photos