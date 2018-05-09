God MADE you.He formed you, specifically, in great detail & made no mistake in how He made you.He made you whole,He made you righteous. He made you complete.Because Jesus died on the cross,you are beautiful in the eyes of God.You are enough,just as you are.And only Jesus can satisfy the craving of your heart to be seen as truly,astoundingly,and infinitely beautiful.Your beauty should not come from outward adornment such as braided hair or gold jewelry or fine clothes,but from the inner disposition of your heart,the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit,which is precious in God’s sight.