Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilanit Ohana
@ilaohana
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Old City, Jerusalem
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
old city
jerusalem
HD City Wallpapers
buildings
view
HD Sky Wallpapers
urban
building
town
metropolis
downtown
neighborhood
suburb
high rise
architecture
outdoors
Nature Images
slum
road
Landscape Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Detox
54 photos · Curated by Katie Lightning
detox
plant
flora
People in real life
380 photos · Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
I Do
82 photos · Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures