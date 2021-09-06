Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arty
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tbilisi, Georgia
Published
on
September 6, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
georgia
tbilisi
Food Images & Pictures
bread
Pizza Images
grandmother
georgian cuisine
cooking
oven
flour
delish
baking
dough
senior
georgian culture
kitchen
People Images & Pictures
human
shop
bakery
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Neutrals
52 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images
Computer
39 photos
· Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office