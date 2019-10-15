Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Tip
@david113
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Auckland, New Zealand
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Canon EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cineraria flowers in spring
Related tags
HD Purple Wallpapers
auckland
new zealand
Flower Images
cineraria
petals
Spring Images & Pictures
vivid
lush
plant
Flower Images
blossom
aster
daisies
daisy
geranium
asteraceae
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sea Me Now 🌊
190 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sea
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Still Waters
122 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection
Collection #100: Khoi Vinh
9 photos
· Curated by Khoi Vinh
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures