Go to Joeyy Lee's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white tank top wearing silver necklace
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Hyde Park, Elizabeth Street, Sydney NSW, Australia
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Zenelia Jewel commercial photoshoot in Sydney City Australia

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

hyde park
elizabeth street
sydney nsw
australia
photoshoot with models
model girl
photoshoots
veil
makeup artist
sydney city
photographer
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding dress
necklace
bracelets
magazine
photo
photography
models pose
necklaces
Backgrounds

Related collections

The Dress that says I Do
355 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
dress
Wedding Backgrounds
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking