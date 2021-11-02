Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrey Tikhonovskiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
insect
Beautiful Pictures & Images
predator
micro
Light Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
Nature Images
praying mantis
cleaning
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
macro
washing
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
cricket insect
mantis
Free images
Related collections
Tropical & Summer
7 photos
· Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm
Reflections
175 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake
Moon and stars
159 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
Moon Images & Pictures
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures