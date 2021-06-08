Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tanya Komar
@tanya_komar
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Santa Barbara, CA, USA
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
santa barbara
ca
usa
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
outdoors
land
Nature Images
Jungle Backgrounds
rainforest
building
rural
countryside
shelter
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
Light Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Collection #135: Ryan Merkley
8 photos
· Curated by Ryan Merkley
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor