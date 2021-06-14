Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dry
God Images & Pictures
blue sky
civilization
egyptian
exploration
giza
great pyramid
hieroglyphs
nile
pharaoh
pyramids
sunny
temple
abandoned
ancient egypt
archeology
carving
cheops
HD City Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Winter Is Coming
191 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HOLIDAYS...CELEBRATE
319 photos · Curated by Susan H.
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decoration
Christmas Images
bright-minimal
748 photos · Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers