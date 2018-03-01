Go to Ray Hennessy's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gray bird catching fish
gray bird catching fish
Easy Street Park, Sebastian, United StatesPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

This photo wasn’t necessarily on purpose but when I was going through the photos and saw how just the splash was in focus I thought it was different in a good way. The Tricolored Heron had just caught this minnow in an explosively quick strike and since I had been shooting this was frame filling close there was no way I was getting the splash and the bird in focus. The original background was solid black so I darkened the bird just a bit to really draw your eye to the splash and the minnow in its beak. Tricolored Herons are my favorite wading species that I’ve crossed paths with.

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking