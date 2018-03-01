This photo wasn’t necessarily on purpose but when I was going through the photos and saw how just the splash was in focus I thought it was different in a good way. The Tricolored Heron had just caught this minnow in an explosively quick strike and since I had been shooting this was frame filling close there was no way I was getting the splash and the bird in focus. The original background was solid black so I darkened the bird just a bit to really draw your eye to the splash and the minnow in its beak. Tricolored Herons are my favorite wading species that I’ve crossed paths with.