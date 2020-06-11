Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keith Helfrich
@keithhelfrich
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Follow Me
52 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
road
gravel
dirt road
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
people
1,058 photos
· Curated by vision webagency
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Related tags
finger
People Images & Pictures
human