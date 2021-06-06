Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
existbati
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kerala, India
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kerala
india
plant
fern
Related collections
Bulbs
125 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lightbulb
Wavy
64 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
wavy
sea
Beach Images & Pictures
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images