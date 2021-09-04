Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Matteo Vistocco
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2021
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
Brown Backgrounds
hand
scissors
weapon
weaponry
blade
finger
worker
face
photo
photography
arm
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos
· Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
The Stars Above My Head
298 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Star Images
night
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
CLOSE TO YOU / LOVE THE ONE YOU’RE WITH
397 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human