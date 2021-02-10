One of my peaceful things is coffee time but not with friends, i like to sit alone and have a nice coffee just that is enough...really true feeling. The number of coffee i went to pretty much after all i still enjoy the vintage coffee. The coffee on the old town and at Ho Tay made me feel inspring. Forever after, i think that it's time to meditation (like feel i meditated). Every weekend, i always priorize to sit cafe alone (i can work or see everything through the doorway). Aloneness is not lonely I think so...