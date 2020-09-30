Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vaibhav Nagare
@vaibhavnagare
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Indian Bangles With Background
Related collections
The Classics
66 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Water Drop
215 photos
· Curated by We Collect
water drop
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
Minimal
434 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
plant
HQ Background Images
Related tags
accessory
accessories
jewelry
bead
bangles
weddingphotography
indianwedding
bride
Love Images
Wedding Backgrounds
indianbride
wedmegood
fashion
india
weddingdress
indianfashion
weddinginspiration
indian
bridal
Creative Commons images