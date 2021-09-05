Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hamed Taha
@hamedtaha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-5000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
guitar
leisure activities
musical instrument
HD Grey Wallpapers
bass guitar
Backgrounds
Related collections
Still Waters
122 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection
Paint it Black
440 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
GOING PLACES
840 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images