Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keila Hötzel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Eucalyptus branch holding a pink christmas bauble
Related tags
eucalyptus
Christmas Images
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
pink bauble
christmas eve
glass bauble
hero header
minimal
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
annonaceae
Food Images & Pictures
pottery
vase
jar
potted plant
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
mobile
201 photos
· Curated by Deepak Ravi
mobile
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
C H R I S T M A S
134 photos
· Curated by Hannah Issa
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Winter
103 photos
· Curated by The Bold Ones
Winter Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor