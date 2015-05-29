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Thomas Richter
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island with trees near body of water
Forested cliff over the lake
A map marker
Alpseestraße 27, 87645 Schwangau, Germany, Schwangau
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Published on
May 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
clouds
trees
grey
lake
calm
environment
reflection
skyline
wilderness
shoreline
fjord
bay
lakeside
germany
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