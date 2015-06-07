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Tiago Aguiar
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island and body of water aerial photo
Aerial view of coastline
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Published on
June 7, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
road
rock
cliff
coast
shoreline
ocean view
bay
areal
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