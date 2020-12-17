Go to Rosi M's profile
@rosi_m
Download free
red and brown chinese temple
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Thean Hou Temple, Persiaran Endah, Taman Persiaran Desa, Kuala Lumpur, Bundesterritorium Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

malaysia
thean hou temple
persiaran endah
taman persiaran desa
kuala lumpur
bundesterritorium kuala lumpur
temple
lantern
asia
buddhism
building
monastery
architecture
housing
People Images & Pictures
human
shrine
worship
lamp
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Beasties
121 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Background
19,417 photos · Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking