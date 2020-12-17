Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rosi M
@rosi_m
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thean Hou Temple, Persiaran Endah, Taman Persiaran Desa, Kuala Lumpur, Bundesterritorium Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published
on
December 17, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
malaysia
thean hou temple
persiaran endah
taman persiaran desa
kuala lumpur
bundesterritorium kuala lumpur
temple
lantern
asia
buddhism
building
monastery
architecture
housing
People Images & Pictures
human
shrine
worship
lamp
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Beasties
121 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Background
19,417 photos · Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
winter
122 photos · Curated by Simon Berger
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
österreich