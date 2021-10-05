Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mathew Benoit
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful Boulders at Joshua Tree
Related tags
joshua tree national park
California Pictures
usa
succulent
Sun Images & Pictures
Desert Images
joshua tree
desert sun
boulder
rocks
Love Images
u2
leaves
bush
plant
vegetation
outdoors
Nature Images
Grass Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #142: Pixieset
8 photos
· Curated by Pixieset
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
road
Off the Grid
224 photos
· Curated by Sean MacNaughton
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desert Images
Light of life
149 photos
· Curated by Paula Grezia Zatti
Light Backgrounds
Fireworks Images & Pictures
hand