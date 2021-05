The Swissmill Tower, also known as Kornhaus, is the tallest operating grain elevator in the world (in activity). Standing at 118 metres (387 ft), it is the second tallest building in the Swiss city of Zürich.⁠ ⁠ The Swissmill Tower can store 40,000 tonnes of grain.[6] Swissmill is the largest mill company in Switzerland, processing 800 tons of grain daily. This represents 30% of the Swiss national grain requirements. It supplies flour for Swiss retailers Coop, Volg and Landi.⁠