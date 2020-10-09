Go to Håkon Grimstad's profile
@grimstad
Download free
white and blue concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ground Zero, New York, USA
Published on Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
ground zero
New York Pictures & Images
usa
building
architecture
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
reflection
wall
HD Windows Wallpapers
manhattan
cityscape
home decor
office building
HD Windows Wallpapers
urban
town
HD City Wallpapers
high rise
Public domain images

Related collections

Cityscapes
98 photos · Curated by Håkon Grimstad
cityscape
building
urban
New York
8 photos · Curated by Håkon Grimstad
New York Pictures & Images
usa
manhattan
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking