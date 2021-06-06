Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tuan Nguyen
@tuan_nguyen1303
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
computer hardware
computer keyboard
Keyboard Backgrounds
electronics
hardware
HD Computer Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Rust & Dust
126 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
rust
Car Images & Pictures
old
DREAMERS
24 photos
· Curated by Lana Campher
dreamer
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
NHS
20 photos
· Curated by David Vincent
nh
text
human