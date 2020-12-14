Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeffrey Eisen
@jeisen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Published
on
December 15, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ottawa
on
canada
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
heron
ardeidae
stork
beak
Free stock photos
Related collections
#SPACEDchallenge
30 photos
· Curated by Greg Rakozy
spacedchallenge
Space Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
City Life
45 photos
· Curated by Mike Tannenbaum
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
Auld
69 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
auld
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds