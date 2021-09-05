Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vika Strawberrika
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
jar
pottery
wild flowers
floral decor
bookshelf
flower arrangement
blossom
home decor
ikebana
decoration
flower composition
flowershop
vase of flowers
plants
bouquet of flowers
Flower Images
amber glass bottle
furniture
tabletop
sideboard
Free images
Related collections
Workspaces
620 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
69 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
blanket
Still Lifes
350 photos
· Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant