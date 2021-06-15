Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nick Fewings
@jannerboy62
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A water droplet on a green leaf.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
macro
Nature Images
flora
HD Water Wallpapers
droplet
veins
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
laser
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #101: Dan Snow
8 photos · Curated by Dan Snow
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Computer
39 photos · Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office
Negative Space Travel
460 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers