Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vitya Lapatey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
mist
fog
Creative Commons images
Related collections
yellow
125 photos
· Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
Valentine's Day
104 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Retro
28 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers