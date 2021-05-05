Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karly Jones
@earthtokarly
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Palm Springs, CA, USA
Published
on
May 5, 2021
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
palm springs
ca
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
symbol
plant
sign
road sign
Brown Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
Free pictures
Related collections
Desert project
86 photos
· Curated by Sean Day Michael
Desert Images
Food Images & Pictures
plant
USA
80 photos
· Curated by Anna Paris
usa
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
plant
USA
35 photos
· Curated by Mackenzie Woodbury
usa
building
HD City Wallpapers