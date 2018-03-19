Go to Angelo Pantazis's profile
Available for hire
Download free
selective focus photography of red leafed plant
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Patras, Greece
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

regs
18 photos · Curated by Phoebe Renee Ambrosino
reg
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
Flowers/Plants
2,358 photos · Curated by Nick Nice
Flower Images
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking