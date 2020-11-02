Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mor Shani
@morsha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Crete, Greece
Published on
November 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
crete
greece
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
human
People Images & Pictures
oak
outdoors
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
Nature Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos
· Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building
It's business time
75 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
business
work
office
Hands
164 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures