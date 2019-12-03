Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Briony Brown
@pretty_and_pure
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Guildford, Guildford, United Kingdom
Published
on
December 3, 2019
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Autumn leaves
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
guildford
united kingdom
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
HD Red Wallpapers
maple leaf
Free pictures
Related collections
Festive with blank space
94 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
Space Images & Pictures
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Repetitive Nature
115 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
outdoor
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #3: Crew
6 photos · Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers