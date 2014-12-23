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Urban Vintage
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inside view of car parked at the alley
Vintage car interior
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 23, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
travel
city
vintage
grey
window
glass
vehicle
reflection
transportation
dashboard
driving
traffic
automobile
classic car
gears
auto
steering wheel
driver's seat
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