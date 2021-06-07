Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mei moon Lee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
vegetation
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
land
woodland
grove
rainforest
HD Water Wallpapers
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
droplet
soil
text
menu
planter
Free stock photos
Related collections
Earth Day
173 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Eye Candy
33 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
candy
HQ Background Images
colorful