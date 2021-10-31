Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fran Jungen
@fotographix
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
October 31, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
white flowers in front of green
Related tags
switzerland
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Heart Images
white flowers
bokeh
tränendes herz
petal
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
anther
bud
sprout
Spring Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Water
147 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Nature
127 photos
· Curated by Pieza Angular
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
GOING PLACES
839 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images