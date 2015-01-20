Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Firmbee.com
firmbee
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Technology
,
Business & Work
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
iMac aluminum and iPad
ipad and mac
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
business
computer
tech
work
mac
apple
white
design
wood
grey
calendar
desk
ipad
keyboard
workspace
mouse
screen
imac
work space
Backgrounds
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20