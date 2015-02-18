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Matt Benson
mattgyver
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illustration of moon
monochrome moon on dark sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 18, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
moon
black background
night
white
grey
planet
moon wallpaper
circle
astronomy
astrophotography
eclipse
waxing
black & white
moon background
heavens
crater
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