Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Яна Гурская
@yana_hurskaya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ceramics
vase
products
pot
handmade
Women Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
plywood
archaeology
pottery
clothing
apparel
cup
Creative Commons images
Related collections
evoke
9 photos
· Curated by caroline daoud
evoke
product
pot
People & Portraits
330 photos
· Curated by Letter South
portrait
People Images & Pictures
human
Interior — Exterior
211 photos
· Curated by Studio Viita
interior
indoor
HD Grey Wallpapers