Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Colin Cassidy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
furniture
chair
table
dining table
tabletop
restaurant
indoors
room
Public domain images
Related collections
Christmas
225 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Textures
189 photos
· Curated by Jeromy Logan
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images