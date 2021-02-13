Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Crystal Jo
@crystalsjo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Potted Cactus Plant with Natural Shadows and Light
Related tags
plant
cactus
potted
shadows
dimension
macro
HD Green Wallpapers
gravel
indoor
Light Backgrounds
close up
aloe
Free stock photos
Related collections
Objects
68 photos
· Curated by Crystal Jo
object
usa
ny
Cacti
121 photos
· Curated by Marijke
cacti
plant
HD Cactus Wallpapers
Flowers
27 photos
· Curated by Crystal Jo
Flower Images
plant
blossom