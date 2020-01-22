Go to Dave Hoefler's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green grass field and mountains during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Los Padres National Forest, California, USA
Published on Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

In Search Of

Related collections

place
264 photos · Curated by Isabel Griffin
place
plant
architecture
DSA-LA
5 photos · Curated by Monica Guzman
dsa-la
HD Red Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking