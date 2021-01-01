Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hanna Balan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
January 1, 2021
SONY, ILCE-5000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
human
People Images & Pictures
fir
abies
Public domain images
Related collections
Christmas Collection
29 photos · Curated by Jourdan Hamme
Christmas Images
plant
ornament
New Year
6 photos · Curated by david chincharashvili
New Year Backgrounds
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
CHRISTMAS
8 photos · Curated by Katie Detwiler
Christmas Images
plant
aby