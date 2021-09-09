Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ellen Stein
@ellen_stein
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 9, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Green, wood, fence, efeu, plant, grow, escape
Related tags
plant
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
escape
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
outdoor
wall
HQ Background Images
fence
door
hardwood
Flower Images
blossom
Public domain images
Related collections
Study
752 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
study
work
Website Backgrounds
Father's Day
32 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
father
child
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog