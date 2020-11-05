Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
Free stock photos
Related collections
Simplicity
24 photos
· Curated by Rosan Harmens
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Italian summer
27 photos
· Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Music
85 photos
· Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures