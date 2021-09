A Cuckoo Bee sucking nectar from a Coral Vine Antigonon leptopus. This bee parasitises the eggs and larvae of other bees, such as the Blue-banded Bee. This plant is being used in biological pest control in oil palm plantations in SE Asia because it provides nectar for parasitoid wasps which attack caterpillars which damage the palms. This technique may also prove to be helpful to control the caterpillars of Fall Armyworm which has invaded Africa and Asia.